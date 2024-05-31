UP woman 'shocks' husband after he takes away her phone

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), May 31 In a 'shocking' incident in Mainpuri, a woman gave electric shocks to her husband who had taken away her mobile phone, claiming that she was spending too much screen time on it, the police said.

The 33-year-old woman first sedated the husband and tied him to the bed. She went on to thrash him and give electric shock.

When their 14-year-old son tried to save his father, he too was beaten.

The husband, Pradeep Singh, is undergoing treatment at Saifai Medical College, officials said.

Singh got married to Baby Yadav, the daughter of Diwan Singh from Aurraiya, in 2007.

In his complaint, he alleged, "My wife used to talk to someone every day on her mobile phone. I objected to it and informed her family. At their request, I took her mobile phone. This made her angry, and she threatened to kill me and my son. Last weekend, she sedated me and subjected me to brutal torture. She repeatedly struck me with a cricket bat, causing severe injuries on my head and body. She also gave me electric shocks. When my son attempted to intervene and save me, she assaulted him as well."

Kishni police station Station House Officer, Anil Kumar, said, "A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence) and 506 (criminal Intimidation) has been registered against the accused woman, who is now absconding.

