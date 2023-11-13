UP woman shot at for refusing to take back complaint

Mainpuri, Nov 13 A woman was allegedly shot by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district after she refused to withdraw a complaint she filed against him.

According to the police, the accused was out on bail in a cyber case filed by the victim.

The accused was persuading the woman to withdraw the complaint she had filed.

On her refusal, he allegedly shot at her.

"Some days back, a complaint was filed against the accused by the woman (victim) under the Cyber Act. Her complaint was that he, through a fake account, harassed her online. He was sent to jail in the same case," said Rajesh Kumar, ASP Manipuri.

"Today, after getting bail, he went to her home to ask her to withdraw the complaint against her. Eventually, an argument erupted between them, resulting in the man shooting her."

The police officer added that the woman was injured but out of danger now and was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The man was also injured after villagers beat him, the police said.

A case has been registered against the man and further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said the police.

