UP woman strangled to death by brother, his wife over property

Baghpat, Nov 6 A 24-year-old woman was strangled to death by her brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

"The body was found from a garbage dump in the Sisana village of Baghpat on Saturday,” the additional SP said.

Cops made a breakthrough in the case after tracing the couple’s car that was used in the crime.

They subsequently questioned Vivek and Shikha. “Following contradictions in the couple’s statements, they were arrested.

"During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Their accomplice, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Baghpat, is absconding,” said the police spokesman.

An FIR has been registered against the three accused under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Manisha’s body was handed over to the family on Sunday and her last rites were performed in Noida on Sunday.

Sandeep Chauhan, the victim’s cousin, said, “The family owns a few plots in Noida which are worth around Rs 4 crore. Vivek wanted to sell them off after their father’s demise but Manisha was not willing. Due to this, he would often beat her up and was even arrested for it once. But no one could have imagined that they would go to such extreme lengths.”

