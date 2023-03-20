UP: Yogi govt increases grants to small and marginal farmers under the 'Har Khet Ko Pani' scheme

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 : The Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to increase the grant given to farmers, especially marginal and small farmers, under the 'Har Khet Ko Pa' scheme as a mission to improve the condition and double the income of the farmers in the state. The grant has been increased from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.75 lakh for medium deep tube well borings.

Under the Chief Minister Minor Irrigation Scheme (Mukhyamantri Laghu Sinchayi Yojana) several amendments were made in the previous order related to medium deep tube wells and deep tube wells to provide water to every field. The grant has also increased for deep tube well boring from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.65 lakh. The 'Har Khet Ko P' scheme is a component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The amendments introduced by the UP government are intended to provide relief to small and marginal farmers. The amount for the water distribution system has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000. However, the fixed amount for separate electrification on tube wells will still remain at Rs 68,000.

For the installation of tube wells farmers in the general category will receive Rs 2.57 lakh, up from Rs 1.53 lakh previously. The Scheduled Caste-Tribe category farmers will also receive a grant of Rs 3.85 lakhs for the mandatory installation of a solar-powered pump on their tube wells of 5 horsepower capacity. Scheduled caste category farmers will get a maximum grant of Rs 5.74 lakh on tube wells, up from Rs 4.70 lakh for medium deep tube wells borings.

The grant for the tube wells has been increased from Rs 1.78 lakh to 3.47 lakh for the general category farmers, the grant amount for the electrification of tube wells will remain the same as earlier Rs 68,000.

Scheduled caste category farmers will get a maximum grant of Rs 6.64 lakh on tube wells for deep tube well borings, up from Rs 4.95 lakh. The purchase of solar pumps will be done through UPNEDA and its registered vendors and through the Gem portal.

