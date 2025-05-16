UP youth arrested in Kolkata for using forged birth certificate in passport application

Kolkata, May 16 A youth from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Kolkata on Friday for furnishing a fake birth certificate in his passport application, police said.

The matter came to the notice of the security control organisation of Kolkata Police when its personnel checked the documents that he submitted with his passport application, following which he was arrested.

The arrested youth has been identified as Ehsan Khan, an original resident of Uttar Pradesh. He recently shifted to Kolkata and started residing in the Garden Reach area in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

It was revealed that he arranged the fake birth certificate from a local panchayat in the Gosaba area in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. However, his attempt to get a passport was foiled following the alertness of the sleuths, who promptly identified the document as fake.

For the last few months, the sleuths of both Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police have started crackdown operations against racketeers operating in the state who are involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents, including Indian passports, for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The cops investigating the fake Indian identity document rackets have identified a specific pattern in the operations of such rackets in this particular chain of crime.

Any infiltrator illegally crossing over to the Indian territory, contacting the local agents, and showing willingness to pay out hefty amounts for getting fake Indian identity documents is first provided with safe shelters at the different villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh in the state, both land and coastal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor