UP youth ends life over failed love affair

Fatehpur (UP), Oct 10 A youth shot himself dead over a failed love affair in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, police said.

The 23-year-old man left behind a suicide note that indicated towards a failed love affair.

Inspector (Colonelganj) Ram Mohan Rai said that police have recovered a suicide note from the spot. "Initial investigations revealed a failed love affair drove the youth to end his life".

The police have informed the family members and the weapon used in the incident has also been recovered.

The body is being sent for post-mortem.

