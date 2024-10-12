UPA initiated madrasa modernisation, BJP govt even stopped honorarium: Danish Ali

New Delhi, Oct 12 Former Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali, reacting to the recommendations of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), regarding discontinuation of funding of Madrasa boards in all states and Union Territories termed the move as contradictory and also questioned Modi government’s ‘approach and intentions’ towards children of a particular community.

He said that on one hand the government claims to promote education but then advocates for stopping funding to Madrasas.

Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader said. “it was under the UPA government the Right to Education was established in true spirit. A scheme for madrasa modernization was also introduced under which English and Science teachers were appointed in madrasas.”

"Since the time Modi government came to power, it even stopped the honorarium paid to those English and Science teachers. Thousands of teachers are jobless today," he added.

Honorarium is a small, one-time payment given to someone for a service that is usually done for free.

"The truth is, BJP does not want a certain section of society to become educated, which is why it is destroying the existing infrastructure. Instead of modernising it, the government has slashed the allocated funds," he added.

He further raised questions saying, "If teachers were educating children in English, Maths, and Science for a salary of ₹12,000-₹8,000, where is the wrongdoing in that? Why has the government stopped it? Does the Indian government not even have this much funding?"

He further added, "This is why I say that those associated with the RSS often speak contradictory things. Today is Vijayadashami and effigies of Ravana are being burnt, they get their inspiration on having ten faces from there."

Reacting to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks, Danish Ali further stated, "On one hand, they talk about unity and that people should come together, but on the other hand, they say that Hindus in Bangladesh remained safe because they united and came out on the streets."

The Congress leader further mentioned that the RSS often speaks in many different ways.

"On one hand, they talk about unity, and on the other, they give such examples. What exactly do they want to say?" he stated, claiming that the entire speech of the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was full of contradictions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor