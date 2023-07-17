"UPA, Opposition parties alliance is Bhanumati ka Kunba...": JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Hitting out at United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Opposition party alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday termed it as "Bhanumati ka Kunbha".

"UPA and Opposition parties alliance is Bhanumati ka Kunbha's, 'Kahi ki eet, kahi ka rodha, Bhanumati ne kunba joda (Somewhere a brick, somewhere an obstacle, Bhanumati added the family)," JP Nadda said addressing a press conference in the national capital.

He further said it is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities.

"UPA neither has a leader nor does it has the power to take decisions. It is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities. It is 10 years of corrupt governance and non-governance of the UPA government," the BJP chief said.

"National Democratic Alliance is an ideal alliance meant to serve and strengthen the country," he added.

The Opposition parties are meeting for the second time to formulate the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with the aim of defeating the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting is to take place on Monday and Tuesday at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru.

The meeting on Tuesday will start at about 11 am and will continue till 4 pm.

Congress has rallied support from 26 parties for the second opposition unity meeting to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first opposition unity meeting was held in Patna last month.

Several committees are expected to be formed which will hold meetings to deliberate on various issues pertaining to the alliance. Various groups and sub-groups may also be formed.

Moreover, NDA is also all set to chair a meeting at the national capital on Tuesday that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Sunday, Nadda took a swipe at the Congress saying that UPA stands for "utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar" (oppression, biasedness and atrocity” while his party is trying to protect the culture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor