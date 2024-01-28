Upamana: Deciphering human analogy through installation, visual art, light and sound

New Delhi, Jan 28 Visual and Installation artist Raihan Vadra is showcasing an immersive exhibition titled 'Upamana' that uses installations, visual art, sound and lighting and explores multiple analogies that human beings face through life. The exhibition will open on January 28 and will be on display till February 4 here at Bikaner House.

'Upamana' is part of a series of five solo shows, spread over a decade, based on the five schools of logic in Indian philosophy (five Pramanas). Using concepts derived from the same, the immersive shows use installations, visual art, sound and lighting to explore multiple comparisons and analogies that people face throughout life.

Borrowing from Sanskrit words -- upa (similarity) + mana (knowledge), the word describes the act of “Knowledge arising from the association of something previously unknown”. This show builds upon themes such as control choice, compulsion, memory and emotion that were explored during the artist’s previous works – Dark Perception (2021) and Anumana (2022).

Each artwork in the exhibition portrays different aspects of comparison and its impact on our perception. Through curated daily walkthroughs, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the artist's interpretation of the three constructs of comparison: similarity, dissimilarity, and peculiarity.

The materials used for the works are metal, resin, fibreglass, naturally sourced trees and roots, photographs printed on archival paper, LED strip lighting and vinyl. A soundtrack is specifically created for the show which will go along with a voiceover that will introduce the viewer to each room, creating a holistic experience.

Raihan Vadra's artistic vision revolves around the idea of embracing one's uniqueness without the need for comparison. Through his artworks, he aims to convey the message of unlimited possibilities that arise from being true to oneself and being comfortable in one's skin.

"Everyone faces comparisons in their daily life, whether it’s in the classroom at an early age, in the workspace, from their family or their friends. The show will explore these comparisons as well as the comparisons we make on other people and ourselves," says Raihan Vadra.

"The comparisons we make define our reality, why is that and should we allow ourselves and others to be defined by these comparisons? Should we instead be questioning our comparisons and therefore our reality?" asks the artist, adding the exhibition aims to explore these aspects to understand what are we without such comparisons.

