'Upcoming polls a battle between weeding out corruption & shielding the corrupt', JP Nadda says at Maha rally

Gondia (Maharashtra), April 13 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get a third term as he is resolved to weed out corruption while the INDIA bloc leaders have come together to save the corrupt.

Speaking at a rally here, JP Nadda said: "This Lok Sabha election is not just an election to win... but a battle of two ideologies. The INDIA bloc's agenda is to remove PM Modi from power, oppose development, and protect the corrupt, while PM Modi is committed to speeding up development.

''It is time to decide whether to choose the one who will remove the corrupt or to elect the corrupt."

JP Nadda said this at a rally organised to garner support for BJP nominee Sunil Mendhe at Bhandara-Gondia LS seat in Maharashtra.

"PM Modi-led government has changed the face of the country's politics and has banished politics that was previously only done in the name of upper class, urban-rural and caste-religion. PM Modi has changed the definition of politics and now the politics of development has come to centre stage. On the issue of development and with the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas', the politics of the country has got a new direction," the BJP chief said.

He further said PM Modi-led government worked for the poor, underprivileged, exploited, Dalits, youth, peasants and women to promote the overall development of the country.

JP Nadda also listed a slew of development initiatives implemented in the last 10 years to transform the country.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, a new era of development has started. The politics of upliftment of all sections of society has started in the country. GYAN has become the formula of development. 'G' means gareeb (poor), 'Y' means youth, 'A' means annadata (food giver) and 'N' means nari shakti (women's power), which is the formula of PM Modi's politics," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor