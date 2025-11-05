Upcoming super speciality hospital to boost Tripura’s healthcare infrastructure: CM Saha

Agartala, Nov 5 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Wednesday that the upcoming Rs 900-crore private super speciality hospital in the state will play a crucial role in strengthening Tripura’s healthcare infrastructure.

The Chief Minister, after laying the foundation stone of the proposed hospital at Radha Kishore Nagar in West Tripura, emphasised that patients’ trust and confidence depend largely on doctors, who must continuously update their professional skills to meet evolving medical challenges.

Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, further informed that the state government has allocated around 28 acres of land to the Manipur-based private hospital authorities for the project, which includes plans to establish a medical college as well.

The entire project involves an estimated investment of Rs 900 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the hospital has already set a remarkable example in the medical field among the Northeastern states.

“The responsibility of those associated with healthcare is immense. Even after launching nine super-speciality services at Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital with an investment of Rs 250 crore, patients often still need to go outside the state for treatment. Doctors need to upgrade their expertise to strengthen super-speciality services. The private hospital’s success in conducting kidney transplants in Tripura has strengthened our confidence,” he said.

Saha, who is also a dental surgeon, also shared his experience of attending a recent event on Forensic Odontology at the National Forensic Sciences University in Ahmedabad, where he served as keynote speaker.

“Odontology helped identify victims of the air crash in Ahmedabad. I have proposed to introduce Forensic Odontology in Tripura’s Forensic Sciences University too,” he said.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Saha said that Gujarat became a model state during Modi’s tenure as Chief Minister, witnessing major progress in infrastructure, agriculture, and connectivity.

“During my recent Ahmedabad visit, I met Gujarat’s Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) and requested cooperation to implement similar projects in Tripura, which will create employment opportunities for both tribal and non-tribal communities,” he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the establishment of the proposed private hospital will benefit thousands of people in the surrounding areas and accelerate the overall development of the region.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by MLA and former Tripura assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, the private Hospital CMD Dr Palin Khundongbam, senior doctors, and officials of the Health Department.

