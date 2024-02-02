Upendra Kushwaha calls on Nitish Kumar in Patna

Patna, Feb 2 Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal's (RLJD) national President Upendra Kushwaha met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday.

Later, Kushwaha also shared photographs with Nitish Kumar on social media.

RLJD leaders claimed that it was a courtesy meeting between the two leaders after Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan.

Political observers feel that the meeting had a political implication, at a time when seat-sharing talks are on in the state.

Kushawaha had left the JD-U and formed the RLJD last year after Nitish Kumar had declared Tejashwi Yadav as his political successor.

“We went to the Chief Minister’s residence to meet him. I also congratulated him for leaving the Mahagathbandhan government the NDA,” Kushwaha said.

