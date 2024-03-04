Upendra Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha BJP Candidate From Barabanki, Withdraws Name After Obscene Video Goes Viral

Upendra Singh Rawat, a BJP's Lok Sabha candidate From Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, withdrew his candidature on Monday, March 4 after his alleged obscene video went viral. Rawat, the sitting MP from Barabanki, was named in the BJP's first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A vido showing Rawat in a compromising position with a woman of foreign origin went viral after his nomination from as Lok Sabha candidate from Barabanki. However, the he said the alleged video is fake and lodged an FIR as well.

"An edited video of me is being made viral, this is done by those who themselves have been isolated and sidelined in politics; they could not tolerate the fact of me getting ticket again. The video has been created using Deepfake AI technology. My face has been superimposed on an old video of someone," said Rawat.

VIDEO | "An edited video of me is being made viral, this is done by those who themselves have been isolated and sidelined in politics; they could not tolerate the fact of me getting ticket again. The video has been created using Deepfake AI technology. My face has been… pic.twitter.com/p4bc7vPYZ5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

"An edited video of mine is being made viral, which is generated by DeepFake AI technology, for which I have lodged an FIR. In this regard, I have requested the Honorable National President to get it investigated. I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent," said Rawat on X, formerly Twitter.

मेरा एक एडिटेड वीडियो वायरल किया जा रहा है जो DeepFake AI तकनीक द्वारा जेनरेटेड है, जिसकी FIR मैंने दर्ज करा दी है,इसके संदर्भ में मैंने मा॰ राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से निवेदन किया है कि इसकी जाँच करवायी जाये। जबतक मैं निर्दोष साबित नहीं होता सार्वजनिक जीवन में कोई चुनाव नहीं लड़ूँगा — Upendra Singh Rawat (@upendrasinghMP) March 4, 2024

Yesterday, Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh, who was named in the BJP's first list as the party's candidate from Asansol, West Bengal, has "humbly" declined the opportunity under relentless pressure from social media trolls.