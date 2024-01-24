UPPSC PCS 2023 Final Results Out: Siddhartha Gupta Secures First Position, Check the Top 20 List

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the final result of Provincial Civil Service Examination (PCS). In total, 251 candidates have qualified for appointment in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh Government.

Out of the 251 candidates selected after interviews, 167 are male and 84 are female. Of the top 20 candidates in the merit list, 13 are male and 7 are female. Total of 5,65,459 candidates had registered for the UPPSC PCS 2023 examination, out of which 3,45,022 appeared for the Prelims examination. Out of these, 4,047 candidates qualified for the Mains round. A total of 451 candidates cleared the PCS Mains examination, the results of which were announced on December 22, 2023. The interview/personality test round took place from January 8 to 12.

Siddhartha Gupta from Deoband secured the top position in the exam, with Prem Shankar Pandey from Prayagraj and Satwik Srivastava from Hardoi securing second and third place.

Here is the list of Top 20 candidates.

SIDDHARTHA GUPTA PREM SHANKER PANDEY SATWIK SRIVASTAVA SHIV PRATAP MANOJ KUMAR BHARTI PAWAN PATEL SHUBHI GUPTA NIDHI SHUKLA HEMANT MADHAV UPADHYAY SHWETA SINGH ANJANI YADAV PURNENDU MISHRA MUDRA RAHEJA MAYANK KUNDU SUNISHTHA SINGH HARSHITA DEVDA VIMAL KUMAR ANKIT TIWARI DEEPAK SINGH



