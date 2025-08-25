Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over Surya Hansda encounter, constitutional amendment

Ranchi, Aug 25 The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed a major uproar on Monday over the alleged encounter of social and political activist Surya Hansda in Godda, which took place earlier this month, and the Centre’s proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill.

As soon as the proceedings began, members of both the ruling and opposition benches rushed into the well of the House, raising slogans and creating a ruckus.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato repeatedly appealed for restraint and urged members to allow Question Hour to continue. But his pleas were drowned out by the din. Unable to restore order, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings.

Before the session began, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in outside the House, demanding a CBI probe into Hansda’s death.

As the House convened, they stormed into the well with slogans, accusing the government of a “fake encounter” and demanding Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s resignation over the alleged collapse of law and order.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi alleged that Hansda, who had contested Assembly elections from Godda four times, was deliberately killed in a staged police encounter. He insisted that only a CBI investigation could bring out the truth.

Surya Hansda, a history-sheeter with a long list of criminal charges and a former BJP leader, was shot dead in a police encounter in Jharkhand’s Godda district on August 11.

Meanwhile, ruling alliance MLAs from the JMM, Congress, and RJD also staged protests against the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill outside the Assembly. They raised slogans such as “Stop dictatorship” and “Stop stealing votes,” accusing the Centre of undermining democracy.

According to the Bill, a Minister will be removed from office if they are arrested and detained for 30 days in relation to a criminal offence.

Inside the Jharkhand Assembly, opposition members also raised the issue of alleged forcible land acquisition for the proposed RIMS-2 project in Nagdi, Ranchi.

They displayed posters, tore them, and flung them into the well.

