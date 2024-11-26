Uproot anti-constitutional Cong: K'taka BJP urges people on Constitution Day

Bengaluru, Nov 26 The BJP on Tuesday urged the people of Karnataka to uproot the ruling Congress party on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka claimed, "On this Constitution Day, let us resolve to oust this anti-constitutional Congress government. Let us pledge to uproot this party, which disrespects constitutional ideals and values, from our state.

"The Congress party's anti-constitutional stance is not new; it has a dark history, including imposing the Emergency and killing democracy in India."

Ashoka claimed that the Karnataka government under CM Siddaramaiah had repeatedly violated the Constitution in the last 18 months.

He alleged that at every step, the Karnataka government had insulted and violated the Constitution and its principles.

The Congress party has neither the moral right nor the authority to talk about constitutional values, Ashoka professed.

“The Preamble of the Indian Constitution begins with ‘We, the people of India.’ Yet, in the very temple of democracy, Vidhana Soudha, Congress workers raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ Instead of punishing these anti-nationals, the Congress government justified their actions and targeted the media for reporting the truth,” Ashoka pointed out.

When terrorists exploded a bomb in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, the government labeled it as a "cylinder blast" or a "business rivalry," thereby attempting to shield anti-national elements and compromising national sovereignty, he claimed.

The CM Siddaramaiah-led government misused Rs 6,162 crore allocated under the SCSP/TSP schemes for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, disregarding constitutional principles and committing grave injustice to Dalits, Ashoka alleged.

“The government insulted the Constitution by dismissing the High Court's judgment in the MUDA scam as a political judgment," he said.

While the government is supposed to honour the national flag, anthem, and emblem, it questioned, "What's wrong with hoisting the Palestinian flag?" Ashoka stated.

Under the guise of constitutional conventions, the government provided state-sponsored platforms to urban Naxals and individuals who called Indian soldiers "rapists," thereby promoting anti-national ideologies, he claimed.

