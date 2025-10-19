UP’s Farrukhabad records trade of Rs 10 crore on Dhanteras, hundreds of bikes sold in a day

Farrukhabad, Oct 19 The festival of Dhanteras, marking the beginning of the festival of lights, saw markets bustling with activity and consumers making a beeline to the jewellery shops, auto markets and others for purchasing bullion, vehicles and utensils to celebrate the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad logged record sales in the two-wheeler segment as people rushed to the auto showrooms and bought bikes with attractive discounts.

According to the local traders, the district alone generated a turnover of around Rs 10 crore. Shoppers thronged the markets from morning until late at night on Dhanteras, buying jewellery and utensils to make the occasion more auspicious.

The drop in prices of products, following recent relaxation in GST rates, also added to the customers’ delight as they struck profitable deals and bought a range of products from gold, silver, utensils and vehicles at relatively lower rates.

People purchased daily-use utensils to dinner sets, and also gift packs for their family and relatives.

Sadhna, who came to shop at Chowk Bazaar, said that it took time to reach the market due to the crowds, but she bought steel utensils. Another female shopper said that despite the crowds, she bought a dinner set, although the shopping took more time.

The vehicle market in the city saw maximum activity on Dhanteras. Auto showrooms got crowded with customers since early morning. According to estimates, around 100 four-wheelers and approximately 1,000 bikes and scooters were sold in the district. Hero bikes were the most sold, with over 400.

Around 300 TVS bikes were sold, while Bajaj and other brands also saw good sales.

The impact of GST saw bike prices being dropped by Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000, which enticed the customers.

Old silver coins and light gold jewellery were in demand in the bullion market. LEDs were the most sold in the electronics market.

Bullion traders Anupam Rastogi and Shivang Rastogi said the rush of customers created an enthusiastic atmosphere in the market.

Dhanteras boosted business in the district, and the markets are expected to remain vibrant for the upcoming Diwali festival.

