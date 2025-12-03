UP’s solar leap to herald new chapter of energy savings and job creation

Lucknow, Dec 3 Uttar Pradesh is set to shine brighter in the days to come, with an ongoing “solar revolution” in the state and will see multiple aspects of growth, in terms of energy saving and employment generation.

Under the solar energy policy 2022 of the Yogi Adityanath government, a grant of Rs 2,600 has already been sanctioned, which envisages expanding the state’s solar energy capacity to new levels and engaging a cross-section of people by motivating them to adopt solar energy.

According to official estimates, more than 2.90 lakh homes have already installed solar plants on their rooftops to date. Also, the government’s thrust on the solar sector has led to the growth of 50,000 job opportunities.

The engagement of about 50,000 youth in the sector in various roles as technicians, installers, and service staff shows bright growth prospects in the sector, giving strength to the local economy.

The state's total solar energy capacity has reached 1003.64 MW and is expected to result in annual savings of about 40 to 60 per cent on electricity bills, applicable to both large-scale industries to rural consumers.

Moreover, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s clearly laid-out vision in turning major cities of the state into “solar cities” under the “Viksit UP 2047” mission speaks a lot about the state government’s priorities in the next two decades.

Experts in the solar energy sector opine that such savings will strengthen the economy in the long term and also significantly reduce the burden of electricity consumption.

Load shedding is also being reduced in rural and semi-urban areas, while power outages have registered a sharp decline.

Solar energy is becoming a key driver of rural progress.

With the expansion of solar energy coverage, the dependence on conventional power supply will decrease, benefiting industries and small businesses.

The state government’s thrust on solar energy reaffirms its focus on turning it into a key component of the state’s energy needs and making Uttar Pradesh a leader in the field of clean energy.

