UP's 'Viksit 2047' campaign becomes mass movement with 57 lakh inputs

Lucknow, Oct 27 The Uttar Pradesh government’s campaign “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047: Samriddhi Ka Shatabdi Parv Mahabhiyan” has transformed into a historic mass movement of public participation, as the state moves towards its goal of becoming a capable and developed state by 2047, an official has said.

The initiative has received more than 57 lakh feedback responses from citizens so far through the portal samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in.

As part of the campaign, nodal officers and intellectuals toured all 75 districts, engaging with citizens and sharing details of the state’s development journey. Inputs and suggestions were collected from students, teachers, traders, entrepreneurs, farmers, volunteer organisations, labour unions, media representatives and common citizens to shape Uttar Pradesh’s long-term development roadmap, a statement noted.

Of the over 57 lakh responses, around 45 lakh came from rural areas and 12 lakh from urban regions. About 28 lakh respondents are youth (below 31 years), 26 lakh are in the 31-60 age group, and nearly 3 lakh are senior citizens (above 60 years).

Among the sectors for which suggestions were received, 14.4 lakh responses relate to agriculture, 2.3 lakh to livestock and dairy, 2 lakh to industries, 1.6 lakh to IT and technology, 1.4 lakh to tourism, 11.4 lakh to rural development, 50,000 to infrastructure, 83,000 to balanced development, 4.4 lakh to social welfare, 3.9 lakh to urban development and health, 13.4 lakh to education and over 1 lakh to security-related issues.

Jaunpur (4.5 lakh), Sambhal (3.8 lakh), Ghazipur (2.5 lakh), Pratapgarh (1.8 lakh) and Bijnor (1.7 lakh) recorded the highest number of feedback submissions, while Etawah (20,000), Mahoba (26,000), Hapur (29,000), Gautam Buddha Nagar (29,000) and Lalitpur (30,000) received the lowest.

A wide network of interaction meetings and seminars was held from urban local bodies down to gram panchayats, including programmes in 214 municipal councils, 227 municipal seminars, 18 municipal corporations, 63 district councils, 556 town panchayats, 577 town conferences, 751 block-level meetings and around 50,000 gram panchayats.

Officials said these extensive engagements have strengthened communication and coordination among local citizens, public representatives and departments. Based on the feedback aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047”, the state government is now preparing a Vision Document aimed at collective and participatory development.

