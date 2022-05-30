UPSC 2021: Girls secure first three position in exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the results of the civil services examination 2021. Which Shruti Sharma has topped the exams. Around 685 candidates have qualified for the test the further details are still yet to be shared.

After Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).