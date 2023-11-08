UPSC aspirant lands in police net in Gujarat for 'offensive' online content

Ahmedabad, Nov 8 The Cyber Crime wing of Ahmedabad police has detained an individual from Surat for allegedly disseminating videos deemed offensive to the Arya Samaj community, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrest came following a formal complaint lodged by the Arya Samaj Trustee with the Cyber Crime wing, claiming that the contentious videos posted on YouTube and Telegram not only insulted the religious sentiments of the Arya Samaj followers, but also threatened the social harmony within the city and the state at large.

The suspect, identified as Yash Vishnudutta Tiwari, a resident of Palanpur village in Surat, has been accused of potentially inciting unrest and jeopardising public peace.

Tiwari, currently a distance education student at Bhagalpur University and a UPSC aspirant, is known for running the YouTube channel 'Sanat Andhar Ma Decoded' and a Telegram group dedicated to Advaita Vedanta philosophy, which unexpectedly became the centre of this controversy.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that Tiwari, under the pretext of promoting Advaita Vedanta and the teachings of Adi Shankaracharya, has been broadcasting misleading content. It is claimed that the channel, despite its intent to spread awareness about Sanatan Dharma, has been instrumental in circulating defamatory content against Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and Arya Samaj, leading to his apprehension and the subsequent legal proceedings.

