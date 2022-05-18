UPSC CDS Exam 2022 application form to be out today, know how to apply

The Union Public Service Commission, Combined Defence Services, or UPSC CDS Exam 2022, notification is likely to be out today. According to the official schedule, the application form filling process of UPSC will begin today. Applicants who are interested can register themselves on the official website upsc.gov.in.



The registration process will end on June 7, 2022. Applicants must know that the registration and payment of the exam will only be done online. According to the website details, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022. The paper will be held in offline mode.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'Combined Defence Services II Examination - 2022.'

Fill out the required details as asked.

Upload the required documents and pay the fees.

Submit your UPSC CDS 2 2022 application form.

Download and take the printout for future reference.



