UPSC CDS Exam 2022 notification to be out today, check details

The Union Public Service Commission, Combined Defence Services, or UPSC CDS Exam 2022, notification is likely to be out today. According to the official schedule, the application form filling process of UPSC will begin today. Applicants who are interested can register themselves on the official website upsc.gov.in.



The registration process will end on June 7, 2022. Applicants must know that the registration and payment of the exam will only be done online. According to the website details, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022. The paper will be held in offline mode. Candidates who have any objections and queries against this can visit the official website for more updates and information. The candidates must ensure that they have all the correct documents to apply for the exams and they have Indian nationality.



