UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Grants Puja Khedkar Protection from Arrest Till February 14

The Supreme Court on Wednesday protected former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of cheating and misusing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination. The court's order provides protection until February 14.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma has issued notices to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on a plea filed by former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, seeking anticipatory bail. The court has scheduled the matter for hearing on February 14.

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her 2022 UPSC civil services examination application to claim reservation benefits under OBC and disability quotas. Khedkar has refuted all allegations leveled against her.

