UPSC Exam 2024: Delhi Metro Phase-III Services To Start at 6 Am on June 16

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services on Phase-III sections will commence at 6 am on Sunday, June 16, instead of the usual 8 am, to accommodate the upcoming Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. This adjustment was confirmed on Friday by Anuj Dayal, the DMRC's principal executive director of corporate communication.

This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for the civil services (preliminary) examination conducted by the UPSC, he added.

The Phase-III sections include trains running between Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Metro services on the other sections will run as per their normal schedule from 6 am onwards, Dayal said. Additionally, on Thursday, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced that Namo Bharat train services will be available from 6 am to 10 pm on Sunday, also in view of the upcoming UPSC examination.

The NCRTC has decided to start services at 6 am instead of 8 am to facilitate candidates appearing for the examination at centers located around the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

