UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022: Today is the last date to apply for 400 posts

January 11, 2022, is the last date to submit application forms for UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022. The candidates who haven't filled the form yet can now register their name online on the official website till 6 pm today, said the Union Public Service Commission.

There are 400 posts for the recruiters, while the online application can be withdrawn from January 18 to January 24, 2022, till 6 pm. Follow these simple steps to apply for the application. With this website below

UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Part I registration.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Now click on Part-II registration and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On April 10, 2022, the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course will be conducted. And on January 2, 2023, 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) exams will be conducted.

(As per Hindustan Times)