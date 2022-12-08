UPSC recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment in last 3 years: Jitendra Singh to Rajya Sabha

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment on the basis of examinations conducted by it in the last three years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

These recommendations were made from the recruitment year 2019-20 to 2021-22, Singh said while giving a written reply to a question in the Upper House.

As per the Annual Report of the Department of Expenditure, the number of vacant posts under various ministries and departments of the Central government, as on March 1, 2021, in Group A, B and C are 2,3584; 1,18,807 and 8,36,936, respectively.

Singh said, "With the acceptance of the recommendations of the 6th Central Pay Commission Report, Group 'D' posts have since been merged with Group 'C' posts, and eligible officers in the grade of Assistant Section Officer, Section Officer, Under Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Director, Joint Secretary-in-situ have been promoted, against available vacancies, except where the matter is sub-judice."

In reply to another question, Singh also informed the House that 2,46,914 candidates had been recruited by the UPSC and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during the last five years.

He said that vacancies are advertised based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments each year.

In a few cases, the Minister said, "Minor variations may occur and the number of candidates nominated may be slightly lower than the number of vacancies reported due to the non-availability of candidates fulfilling specific eligibility criteria, laid down in the notice of the examination."

Singh further mentioned that occurrence of and filling up vacancies is a continuous process, as per the requirement of various ministries, departments, and organizations of the Central government.

"Government has already issued instructions to all ministries and departments for timely action to fill up the unfilled posts," Singh added.

