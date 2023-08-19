Upset over police inaction in brother's suicide case, man chops off finger in Thane

Thane, Aug 19 Protesting police inaction in the suicide case of his brother and sister-in law in Thane, a man chopped off his index finger, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

Dhananjay Nanavare's shocking act was not only directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The drastic action was fueled by his frustration over the police inaction in the suicide case of his brother Nandkumar Nanavare and sister-in-law Ujjawala Nanavare.

The heart-wrenching incident took place on August 1, when both Nandkumar and Ujjawala, residents of Ulhasnagar, ended their lives by

jumping off from their terrace. Nandkumar, who worked as a personal assistant for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pappu Kalani and also served under Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kinikar, left a suicide note naming several individuals for the drastic step.

Dhananjay Nanavare captured the grim episode of him severing his finger on camera and voiced his anguish.

Through the video, he delivered a stern message to the government and the police, declaring, "I would keep cutting off parts of my body and offer them to the government if the police did not take any concrete action against my brother Nandukumar's murderers."

Acting swiftly, the police detained four individuals mentioned in the suicide note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) for Thane, Shivtaj Patil, stated, "We are probing the case and during the probe we came across four names mentioned in the suicide note by the deceased. We have detained them and are currently questioning them."

The case's initial investigation suggests that Nandkumar had reached out to prominent individuals in Ambernath and even police officials before

resorting to such drastic measures. A suicide note found in his trousers' pocket contained the names of those allegedly responsible for the torment he endured, which led to the fatal decision he and his wife undertook.

The case had initially led to the filing of an FIR against Sangram Nikalje and other unknown individuals for abetment of suicide, under sections 306

(abetting suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, despite the passage of 18 days, no substantial progress had been made. In response to the lack of headway, Nandkumar's family appealed to the higher echelons of the Thane police to transfer the investigation to the Crime Branch. The case was officially handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane on August 11.

"My brother and sister-in-law committed suicide on August 1, and it has been 18 days without any police action. We are consistently being pressured not to pursue the matter. I will not stop until we get justice," Dhananjay Nanavare can be heard in the video.

