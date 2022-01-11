Upset over wife's smoking habit, husband seeks divorce in Uttar Pradesh

A resident of Jahangirabad Kotwali area reached the women's cell office at SSP's office about a week ago. Where he handed over the complaint letter to the woman cell in-charge and told that his wife is fond of drinking beedi. Drinking his beedi is also tarnishing his reputation in the society. In this regard, he explained to his wife many times. But, she is not giving up her habit.

Complaints were also made in this regard from his mother's side. But, even after his explanation, his wife is not obeying. The husband said that his friends and relatives also tried explaining her but to no avail. When the police asked the woman the reason for drinking beedi, she said that she drinks beedi whenever she is upset about something. On which the female cell in-charge told her that drinking beedi is causing her physical harm as well as trouble to her husband. As a result, their marriage is in danger. After this, a decision was made between the two and he was sent home.