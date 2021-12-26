Urban Indians set to make their homes smarter in 2022
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2021 10:24 AM2021-12-26T10:24:08+5:302021-12-26T10:39:33+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 26 The pandemic transformed our digital lives as millions stayed home for work, learning and ...
New Delhi, Dec 26 The pandemic transformed our digital lives as millions stayed home for work, learning and fun, and homes in urban India embraced several Internet of Things
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app