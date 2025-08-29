‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

New Delhi, Aug 29 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from West Bengal, Mahua Moitra, is once again in the spotlight for her controversial remarks. Her latest statement has triggered political uproar, prompting a sharp attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on both TMC and the Congress.

When questioned by journalists in Nadia district about the issue of illegal infiltration, Moitra on Friday made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari strongly condemned Moitra’s remarks, saying they reflect the "desperation and frustration" of leaders from TMC and Congress.

Bhandari stated: “Leaders like Mahua Moitra and Rahul Gandhi — the so-called 'political urban Naxals' — are disturbed by the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the upliftment of the poor. Their frustration and anger are evident in their attempts to incite violence against the Home Minister and the Prime Minister.”

He added that while these leaders often speak about non-violence, their statements appear to provoke young people against top elected officials of the country.

Referring to an earlier statement by Rahul Gandhi, Bhandari recalled how had once told youth to “beat the Prime Minister with sticks.” He said this reflects the “urban Naxal mindset” which stands against Indian values and culture.

Pradeep Bhandari further alleged that the intentions and actions of leaders like Mahua Moitra and Rahul Gandhi are against the interests of the nation.

“These people resort to abusive language and incitement of violence against elected leaders like the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Their statements insult the poor and go against the core values of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, a controversial remark by Congress leader Ajay Rai targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has further intensified the political storm. In response, Bhandari said that Congress leaders are frustrated because the country is united and their “lies” are being exposed.

