Urvashi Rautela appears before ED in illegal betting App 1xBet case

New Delhi, Sep 30 Model and actress Urvashi Rautela on Tuesday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the online betting App case.

According to the officials, the ED team is questioning the model while the investigation is underway in connection with the 1xBet App case.

The case pertains to the illegal betting App 1xBet case in which the ED has already questioned many actresses and cricketers.

Earlier in this month, the ED had sent summons to actress Urvashi Rautela.

It is worthy to note here that former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also faced ED questioning earlier this month in connection with alleged money laundering tied to an “unauthorised” gaming App endorsed by him in advertisements.

The former Team India opener was summoned by the probe agency to get clarity on his advertising contract with the 1xBet App, the official said.

Shikhar Dhawan reportedly faced hours of grilling after he appeared before the ED officials at around 11 A.M. in New Delhi recently.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, former cricketer Suresh Raina was also recently questioned by the ED in the 1xBet case.

Shikhar Dhawan, who owns the South Delhi Superstarz team in the Delhi Premier League, retired from all forms of cricket in August last year after a career spanning over a decade.

The 1xBet India website claims the company offers many sports betting options to its registered users.

It lists games like Aviator Game Online, Cricket betting line, and Online Casino Slots and accepts bets through Telegram payments on sporting events such as football, basketball, cricket, tennis, and e-sports.

The App’s company is headquartered in Cyprus and is among the largest online casinos. The company is known to have sponsored football teams in Spain and France.

Following investigations into alleged financial wrongdoings, the company was forced to withdraw services from the UK, the US, Russia, Spain and France.

The alleged controversy over Dhawan’s association with an illegal App comes close to the storm raised last year by Mahadev Satta App which had roped in celebrities like actors Ranbir Kapoor, Boman Irani, Hina Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.

The ED launched a probe against the App after a lavish reception given by one of the founders of the gambling platform in the UAE. The investigation also blew the lid off a Rs 5,000 crore hawala racket operating in the UAE and Pakistan.

Last month, the Parliament passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, aiming to regulate the online gaming and e-sports sector, along with prohibiting all online games involving money.

As per government data, as many as 1,524 orders banning gambling platforms were issued between 2022 and June 2025.

