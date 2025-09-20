US decision on H-1B visa fee hike likely to have humanitarian consequences: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 20 India on Saturday said that the fallout of the US administration’s decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas from September 21 is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families which it hoped can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The spokesperson asserted that industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," the statement added.

According to government sources, New Delhi is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Washington and is also holding consultations with the leading tech industry body Nasscom here.

The new H-1B costs are expected to affect the US companies the most, as these rely heavily on Indians for specialised and high-skilled tech roles.

According to experts, this may also trigger a new wave of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India to meet the shortage of talent in the US after the new visa fee rule.

Indians hold the highest number of H1-B visas, followed by China.

