US diplomats in Kashmir, meet political leaders

Srinagar, Aug 27 A US diplomatic delegation, which is in Kashmir meeting various political leaders, on Tuesday met Sajad Gani Lone, president of the People’s Conference.

The US diplomatic delegation led by minister-counsellor political affairs, Graham Mayer, first secretary Gary Applegarth and political counsellor Abhiram Ghadyalpatil, called on Lone at his Srinagar residence.

Sources in the PC said a wide range of issues were discussed during the meeting. The party spokesman, Ashraf Mir was also present during the meeting.

On Monday, the US diplomatic delegation met former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his Gupkar Residence here.

During his meeting with the diplomats, Omar Abdullah called for a relook at travel advisories and easing restrictions on the visits to J&K. Lok Sabha member Syed Ruhullah Mehdi was also present during the delegation’s meeting with Omar Abdullah.

The delegation also met Junaid Azim Mattu, the former Srinagar Mayor. Mattu has met the diplomats many times before, including last August.

According to Junaid, the delegation discussed ‘Srinagar’s transformation, prospects of tourism growth and opportunities for investment’.

Graham Mayer last visited the Valley in August 2023 and had called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar then.

Sources said the visit is part of a diplomatic outreach to meet all parties and get a chance to assess the situation ahead of the Assembly elections in J&K.

It also comes days after the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

On July 23, the US issued a level 2 advisory for J&K and Manipur. In its statement, the US asked its nationals not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active.

The US diplomats have been visiting J&K in the past as well. During the heyday of separatist violence in Kashmir, US diplomats would meet separatist leaders as well.

