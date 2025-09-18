US Embassy in New Delhi Revokes, Denies Visas to Executives Linked to Fentanyl Precursor Trafficking

The US embassy in New Delhi has revoked and denied visas to some Indian businessmen and corporates based on involvement in alleged trafficking of fentanyl precursors, said the American embassy in a statement issued on Thursday, September 18. Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic drug and is linked to dthe eaths of people in the US in 2024.

The US embassy in Delhi has not revealed the names of individuals in the statement. It said the visa action might make these individuals and their close family members "ineligible for travel to the United States". "The Embassy is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas," the statement read.

Stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is one of our highest priorities. We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl. Those who facilitate the flow of… pic.twitter.com/atWupz7WLG — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 18, 2025

"Those who facilitate the flow of illicit drugs into our country will not gain access to it. We thank our counterparts in the Government of India for their continued cooperation in addressing this transnational threat," it added.

"The Trump Administration has already taken critical steps to confront this crisis through a series of Executive Orders that secure our borders, combat drug trafficking organisations, and demand reform by source countries from which illicit drugs and precursor chemicals flow into the United States," the statement reads.