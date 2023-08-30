US-India maritime patrol and training concludes at INS Rajali in TN

Chennai, Aug 30 The Indo-US maritime patrol and reconnaissance training by the Tridents of Patrol Squadron VP 26 of the United States and the Albatross of the Indian Naval Air Squadron 312 came to a close on Wednesday at the India Naval Air Station (INS) Rajali in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

A press statement said that the training included combined anti-submarine warfare, which is focused on improving interoperability between the maritime patrol and reconnaissance of the two naval forces.

Lt Ryan Speir, VP 26 Detachment officer in-charge, said, “This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India and improve our ability to work together to protect the maritime commons.”

He also said that P-8A is a highly-capable aircraft which plays a vital role in ASW operations and this professional exchange will ensure that we are able to effectively use this asset in a combined environment.

The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities which included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training, and logistical support. VP-26 and INAS 312 also coordinated flying events with Indian naval surface ships.

The statement also said that this was the latest in a series of interactions between the US and Indian navies, reflecting their shared commitment to building interoperability and collaborating in support of maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.

