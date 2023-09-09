US President Joe Biden lauds India's G20 Presidency

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to address greatest global challenges.

In their over 50-minute talks, Modi and Biden vowed to deepen and diversify the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming forward movement in India’s procurement of 31 drones and joint development of jet engines. The two presidents also discussed how to substantially "reshape" multilateral development banks, nuclear energy cooperation, and important and developing technologies like 6G and artificial intelligence.

A joint statement issued at the end of the talks said President Biden lauded India’s G20 Presidency for further demonstrating how the G20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes. His comments came a day ahead of the leaders of the Group of 20 large economies hold deliberations on pressing global challenges and ways to deal with them at the bloc’s annual summit in New Delhi.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the G20 and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the G20 Leaders’ summit in New Delhi will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building global consensus around inclusive economic policies to address our greatest common challenges, including fundamentally reshaping and scaling up multilateral development banks, it said.