US Presidential Elections 2024: Palwancha Village in Telangana Holds 11-Day 'Yagna' for Kamala Harris's Victory (Watch Videos)

A village in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Palwancha, conducted an 11-day Sri Raja Syamalamba Samhita Shata Chandi Purvaka Sudarshana Maha Yagna for the victory of US Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in US elections 2024.

According to the India Today report, the ritual was led by Kamala Harris’s mother foundation, Shyamala Gopalan. The ritual aims to bless the first Indian-American and South Asian woman to hold the office of Vice President Harris with success in her political aspirations in the US presidential elections. Harris’s mother was born and raised in Chennai.

A video shared by the news agency ANI on October 30

A video shared by the news agency ANI on October 30, it was seen that several pandits and vedics were performing 'yagna' as the ritual entered its 10 days on Tuesday, November 5. The ritual will be performed by 40 Vedic pandits and around 7000 people are expected to attend the rituals.

Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation founder Nalla Suresh Reddy said that the 'yagna' is traditionally performed to attract positive energy in the person and release obstacles in the way.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held on Tuesday for Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris's victory in the polls at her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu. The prayers were organised by Anushanath's Anukragni organisation in the Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu.





The US presidential elections are set to take place on November 5, with Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The US Presidential elections will be held on Tuesday (local time). Vice President Harris is up against former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House, while Harris is aiming to become the first woman president of the US. All polls have predicted a very tight race between the two candidates.