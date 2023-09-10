US Prez Biden departs for Vietnam after attending G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 10 US President Joe Biden on Sunday departed from Delhi to Vietnam after concluding the G20 summit.Biden had arrived on the evening of September 8 to attend the G20 Summit in the national capital.

He held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, where both the nations agreed to co-operate in the sectors like telecom, space, renewable energy, defence and education.

Biden along with Modi also announced the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Saturday.

A total of 19 countries and 12 international organisations have so far agreed to join the alliance, including both G20 members and non-member countries.

India, Brazil and the US are the founding members of the alliance.

Apart from this, Biden was also present during the announcement of the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

The first-of-its-kind economic corridor will be a historic initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.

