US shared some inputs on criminal nexus, it's a cause of concern for both nations: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 22 The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, said on Wednesday that the US shared some inputs pertaining to a nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others which are a cause of concern for both the nations and they have decided to take necessary follow-up action.

He also said that issues in the context of the US inputs are already being examined by the relevant departments.

In a statement on reports of discussions between India and the US on security matters, Bagchi said: "During the course of recent discussions on India-US security cooperation, the US side shared some inputs pertaining to a nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others."

He said the inputs are a cause of concern for both the countries and they have decided to take necessary follow-up action.

On its part, India takes such inputs "seriously" since it "impinges on our own national security interests" as well, he said.

"Issues in the context of US inputs are already being examined by the relevant departments," the MEA spokesperson added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor