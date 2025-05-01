US stands in solidarity with India, supports the right to defend itself: Pete Hegseth

New Delhi, May 1 US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation on Thursday during which the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack was discussed, an official said.

During the talks, America has expressed deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, while India has told the US that Pakistan has been supporting, training and funding terrorists.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Hegseth on Thursday called Rajnath Singh.

The US Secretary of Defense expressed his sympathies and condolences for the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives in the recent dastardly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

During the conversation, Rajnath Singh told the US Secretary of Defense that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations.

“Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism, and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism,” Rajnath Singh added.

The Defence Minister said that it is important for the global community to explicitly and unequivocally condemn and call out such heinous acts of terrorism.

The Ministry of Defence said that the US Secretary of Defense reiterated full support of the US government in India’s fight against terrorism. US stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself, the US Secretary of Defense said.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The brutal attack claimed the lives of 26 people - mostly Indian tourists and 1 Nepali national.

The terrorists reportedly asked the names of the tourists before shooting at them.

Since the incident, the Indian Army has launched an intensive operation against terrorists in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also been engaging in firing along the Line of Control (LoC). During the night of April 30 and May 1, Pakistani army posts opened fire across the LoC in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. This firing was carried out without any provocation.

The Pakistani army used small arms in the firing.

According to an official, the Indian Army responded appropriately to the aggression.

