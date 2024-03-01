US to savour Maharashtra's 'Sangola Pomegranates', courtesy APEDA

Mumbai, March 1 In a significant achievement, the Agriculture Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated a maiden commercial shipment of Maharashtra pomegranates to the US, an official said here on Friday.

The pomegranates were sourced from Anarnet registered farmers of Sangola in Solapur district, and the first consignment went by the sea route to the Big Apple through the APEDA recognised Inl Farms and the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board in Navi Mumbai.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev and Ministry of Commerce & Industry Additional Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal flagged off the first shipment comprising 12.6 tonnes of pomegranate in 4,200 boxes, with officials of the US Consulate and others present, and hailed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Significantly, for this export order, the farmers received a premium that is 20 per cent higher compared to other export markets and 35 per cent more than the domestic markets.

An important agri-produce of India, the rich history associated with the pomegranate fruit (known as 'Anaar' locally) and its nutrition value plus health benefits contribute to its huge demand. India produces some of the best pomegranate varieties in terms of quality, soft fleshy seeds, low acidity and an attractive colour.

The 'Bhagwa Pomegranate' is considered among the best varieties globally, and in the past decade, India has seen an increase in the production as well as the cultivation area of the fruit, besides a hike in exports.

In the world pomegranate market, India has a distinct advantage of being able to supply it round-the-year with trained expert farmers cultivating quality fruits.

With production growing healthily at around 20-25 per cent, the major pomegranate growing states are Maharashtra with 50 per cent of the total share, and the rest contributed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

In the past, APEDA has facilitated pomegranate exports worth over $58.36 million (2022-2023) to Bahrain, Bangladesh, EU countries, Nepal, The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the UAE and the UK.

With the consignment to the US, India not only ranks among the largest pomegranate producing countries in the world but also aims to be one of the top exporters of the luscious fruit.

