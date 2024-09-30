US Visa: Embassy Issues 250,000 Additional Appointments in India, Releases New Slots

The US Embassy in India again issued a record-breaking number of student visas in the country in 2024. While the exact number has not been disclosed by the embassy, the Times of India reported that more than 1.4 lakh visas were given to students in the year 2023.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in India on Monday, September 30, said that it has issued additional appointments for Indian travellers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students. "The recently released new slots will help hundreds of thousands of Indian applicants take timely interviews, facilitating the travel that is the backbone of the people-to-people ties that underpin the US-India relationship," the US Embassy said.

The US mission to India has already surpassed 10 lakh non-immigrant visa applications for the second consecutive year. "During our student visa season this (2024) summer, we processed record numbers, and all first-time student applicants were able to obtain an appointment at one of our five consular sections around India,” the US Embassy said in a statement Monday, TOI reported.

The U.S. Mission to India has opened an additional 250,000 visa appointments for Indian travelers, including tourists, skilled workers, and students. pic.twitter.com/DnPYNNkONN — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 30, 2024

Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden have targeted improving the visa process in India. He said four consulates work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the surging demand.