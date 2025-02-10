USAID funded outfits to break India? BJP MP asks pointed questions, draws Rajiv Gandhi Foundation link

New Delhi, Feb 10 BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey on Monday said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), closed down recently by the US President, funded anti-India elements with an aim to destabilise the nation and demanded that the government launches a thorough investigation to unearth its evil plot.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the zero hour, Nishikant Dubey also drew a connection between George Soros, a known India baiter and the Congress party and its first family, claiming that the latter received funding via indirect means to further the ‘Western’ agenda.

The BJP lawmaker stated that US President Donald Trump completely shut down the USAID because it was purposely used to bring down and topple sovereign governments in other nations, with ‘illicit’ funding.

Firing a volley of questions, the BJP MP asked, “Did the USAID provide Rs 5,000 crore to the Open Society foundation run by George Soros to destabilise India? Did USAID and George Soros Foundation give money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and Rajiv Gandhi charitable trust or not?”

He also claimed that USAID-funded organisations fanned stir in the country against government schemes like Agniveer Yojana and also supported the clamour around caste-based census and the Naxal movement.

As the BJP lawmaker claimed that the anti-India elements were being funded by USAID and they also enjoyed the backing of the Congress party, it evoked strong reactions from the opposition benches. Congress members erupted in protest and demanded a point of order in the House but the same was declined by the chair.

The Lok Sabha MP further accused USAID of engaging in a wider conspiracy to destabilise nations including the transition of Nepal from a ‘Hindu’ nation to a secular one and claimed that it happened at the former’s behest.

He demanded that the government launch a thorough probe into the matter to find out who drew financial benefits from now revoked USAID scheme and also put them behind bars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor