Use of AI and cutting-edge tech vital for armed forces: CDS Chauhan

Ranchi, Sep 19 Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, on Friday said that adopting modern technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), is of critical importance in strengthening India’s defence preparedness.

Future wars would not only be fought with conventional weapons but also on new frontiers such as cyber and space, and India must remain fully prepared for these challenges, the CDS noted.

In his address at the East Tech Symposium 2025, organised by the army’s Eastern Command at the Khelgaon complex in Ranchi, General Chauhan said: "We need to strengthen the foundation of defence manufacturing, keeping in mind the rapidly changing technology. AI and other innovations will play a decisive role in future battles."

He stressed that the selection and use of weapons in modern warfare must be guided by strategic thinking and foresight. For this, research and development (R&D) should be aligned with evolving geopolitical and technological scenarios.

Acknowledging that India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing began late, General Chauhan said the country is now taking firm and systematic steps in the right direction.

He pointed out that the government is consistently working to develop indigenous capabilities to counter emerging challenges, especially in the domains of cyber and space warfare.

Linking technological advancement to national policy, the CDS also referred to the central government’s Act East Policy. He said its objectives could only be achieved if eastern states like Jharkhand and West Bengal actively contribute to building a robust defence ecosystem.

Talking about the evolving nature of warfare, he remarked: "Warfare is both a science and an art. In today’s times, a warrior must be creative and innovative."

He urged defence experts, technologists, and entrepreneurs present at the symposium to prioritise innovation so that India can become self-reliant in defence and emerge as a global competitor.

The three-day East Tech Symposium, aimed at fostering collaboration between the armed forces, defence industry, startups, and academia, was jointly inaugurated by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The Chief Minister underlined that Jharkhand, endowed with mineral wealth including uranium, could play a pivotal role in contributing to defence and nuclear development.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth attended the event as the special guest.

This is the fourth edition of the East Tech Symposium organised by the Army’s Eastern Command. The first edition was held in Kolkata in 2022, followed by Guwahati in 2023 and Kolkata again in 2024.

