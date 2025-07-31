'Useless', says PMK founder Ramadoss on son Anbumani‘s TN rally

Chennai, July 31 PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Thursday strongly criticised the ongoing statewide rally being led by his estranged son Anbumani Ramadoss, calling it “useless” and lacking legitimacy, as it was being carried out without the consent of the party leadership.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Thailapuram -- long considered the ideological and organisational base of the PMK -- Ramadoss asserted that the rally had no official sanction.

“The root of PMK is in Thailapuram. The party has one headquarters and one leadership. Any rally or activity not endorsed by this leadership is meaningless. Neither cadres nor the public will accept it,” he said.

Ramadoss further revealed that complaints had already been submitted to the police and the Home Department regarding the unauthorised nature of Anbumani’s rally. He urged media organisations not to publish or air statements from individuals claiming to be the party’s president unless they were officially recognised by him.

This comes in the backdrop of an ongoing leadership tussle within the party.

While Anbumani was elected president of the PMK at a general council meeting in 2022, Ramadoss recently declared himself as the party president, intensifying the internal conflict.

This public fallout has deepened the divide between the father-son duo, once seen as the twin pillars of the PMK’s political strength in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a question on the recent discovery of a surveillance device at his Thailapuram residence, Ramadoss confirmed that the device had been handed over to the police for investigation.

“There is no update yet from the authorities. Tamil Nadu’s Cybercrime Wing is among the most efficient in the country. If they act with intent, they can uncover who is behind this in just a few days. I urge the police to expedite the probe,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anbumani’s rally, which began on July 25 from Thiruporur, is scheduled to culminate in Dharmapuri on November 1. Despite the internal rift, he continues to garner support from sections of the party, keeping the leadership issue wide open ahead of the 2026 state elections.

