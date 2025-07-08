UTs tourism secretaries meet in Srinagar befitting reply to terrorism: J&K L-G

Srinagar, July 8 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that the meeting of the tourism secretaries from all union territories in Srinagar is a befitting reply to terrorism as it reflects J&K’s march towards peace, progress and prosperity.

Addressing the tourism secretaries meeting here, the L-G said, “Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, J&K is an unstoppable force & it will continue to flourish."

He said, “J&K’s tourism sector has undergone phenomenal transformation in the last few years. We’ve strengthened traditional tourism circuits and expanded tourism’s horizon. We have ensured the benefits of tourism reach every corner of J&K UT and transform lives. The development of the tourism sector is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. In J&K, the security forces have a huge role in ending terrorism, but the role of society is also no less."

“Terrorists attempt to draw their sustenance from society should be foiled. Ordinary citizens are taking a stand against terrorism. Street protests against Pak-backed terrorists are a good sign to establish permanent peace in the valley. Entire Jammu Kashmir must rise and make sure terrorists have no place in this beautiful Union Territory,” the L-G said.

He said that after the development of the Tattoo ground in Srinagar, tourists may choose Srinagar over Davos.

People of the Valley have come out in rejection of the efforts by the Pakistan-backed terrorists to create a communal wedge in J&K.

After the April 22 terror attack in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, in which 26 civilians were killed after segregating them based on faith, Kashmiris not only held spontaneous protests against this heinous act but also lined up to welcome this year’s Amarnath Yatra pilgrims with garlands and placards.

On the 6th of this month, locals drove with families from Srinagar city to Nuner village on the Baltal-Srinagar road to serve cold drinks and pure drinking water to the Yatris returning after performing the Yatra.

In order to reciprocate the noble gesture, the Yatris stopped their vehicles and accepted the hospitality of the locals without any hesitation.

The same day, L-G Manoj Sinha joined the 10th Muharram Muslim procession in the heart of Srinagar city. He served cold drinks and refreshments to the mourners. He joined the procession and offered a ‘Chaddar’ (Sacred Cloth) to the Zuljanah at the start of the procession in the Bota Kadal area of Srinagar.

Manoj Sinha carried the minimum possible security with himself so that the locals did not feel any hesitation in coming closer to him and rubbing their shoulders with the L-G during the procession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor