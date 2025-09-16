Uttar Pradesh: 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Tree Falls Near Fish Market in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh Area (Watch Video)

One person died and four others were injured after an old Peepal tree fell in a fish market near the Kaiserbagh police station area on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. According to the reports. five people injured in the accident were taken to the hospital, while one person died. The rescue operation is underway under the supervision of the State Disaster Response Force and the Municipal Corporation.

"Five people who were injured have been taken to the hospital by ambulance. One person is reported dead in this incident. Teams of SDRF and Municipal Corporation is present at the spot Rescue operation is underway," Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow Roshan Jacob told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the incident. "This is a sad incident. An old Peepal tree fell here. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Ambulances are at the spot. Rescue operation is underway," he said.