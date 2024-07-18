Uttar Pradesh: 12 Coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Train Derail in Gonda, Several Feared Trapped
Published: July 18, 2024 03:43 PM
At least 12 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. The incident took place in Pikaura which is located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh. A rescue team has been sent to the site for relief operations.
Uttar Pradesh: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh train derails in Gonda-Mankapur section. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/uInKCLaY4v— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024
Some people are reportedly injured and visuals show passengers standing on the sides of the track with their luggage. The coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station.There is no information yet about how many people are injured. The administration sent a rescue team from Gonda.According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident.