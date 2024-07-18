Uttar Pradesh: 12 Coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Train Derail in Gonda, Several Feared Trapped

Published: July 18, 2024 03:43 PM

At least 12  coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. The incident took place ...

At least 12  coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. The incident took place in Pikaura which is located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh. A rescue team has been sent to the site for relief operations.

Some people are reportedly injured and visuals show passengers standing on the sides of the track with their luggage. The coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station.There is no information yet about how many people are injured. The administration sent a rescue team from Gonda.According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident. 
 

Tags :Chandigarh-Dibrugarh ExpressTrain AccidentTrain derailUttar PradeshGonda