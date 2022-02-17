Uttar Pradesh: 13 women killed, after falling into a well during marriage function

13 women and children all girls died after falling into a well while performing a marriage ritual in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, police said on Thursday.The incident, in which at least 10 people were also injured, took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron grille, they were sitting on, broke, they said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident.

“The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” tweeted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded. The collector of Kushnigar and district magistrate S Rajalingam later announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. PM Modi has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the family members of the killed. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

